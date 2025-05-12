3 agents, helicopter-service firm booked for ticket 'fraud' on Kedarnath route

Rudraprayag (U'khand), May 12 (PTI) A case was registered on Monday against three ticketing agents and a helicopter-service company after a pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh complained that he was asked to spend extra money and still denied a chopper ticket to Kedarnath.

An FIR has been registered against three persons associated with travel agencies and a helicopter-service company on the charges of black marketing in the name of providing chopper tickets to devotees, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Rudraprayag Vikas Pundir said.

Penta Ratnakar from Andhra Pradesh got a police complaint lodged, stating that he had come to Uttarakhand with a group of people for the Chardham Yatra through a travel agency.

Along with the travel package, money was also given to the travel agency for helicopter tickets at the rate of Rs 15,000 per person for visiting the Kedarnath temple.

However, when they reached Guptkashi from Gangotri on Sunday, the travel agency operators demanded an additional amount of Rs 30,000 per person for providing helicopter tickets from Guptkashi to Kedarnath and the money was sent to different PhonePe accounts.

On Monday morning, all of them got ready to visit the famous Himalayan temple but were not provided the helicopter tickets.

The DSP said on the basis of the complaint, an FIR under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against Manish Kumar, Potnoru Ramarao and Ashish, the owner of Sahara Tours and Travels in Delhi, and an unnamed helicopter-service company.

