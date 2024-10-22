3 AIMIM activists among 19 arrested in UP's Budhana for violating prohibitory orders

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested 19 people, including three activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), for violation of model code of conduct and prohibitory orders at Budhana town in the district.

The arrested includes AIMIM's Budhana city party president Azam.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters that the police have arrested 19 people, including some of the conspirators of Budhana incident on October 19.

Over 500 persons were booked after protests erupted in Budhana town here over rumours that a youth arrested for allegedly making an "objectionable" social media post against Islam had been released by the police, officials said, adding that security has been tightened in the town.

The protesters were booked for allegedly raising "objectionable slogans", spreading rumours and pelting stones at the shop of Nikhil Tyagi, they said.

Tyagi was arrested on Saturday over his alleged "objectionable comments" while the protesters blocked the Kandhla road in Budhana when they heard that he was released by the police, officials said.

Hundreds of people who had gathered for the protest were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and prohibitory orders in Muzaffarnagar district in view of the byelections in Meerapur assembly constituency.

SSP Singh had told reporters on Sunday that the police have registered two cases against 500-700 protesters.

The police have also lodged a case against Tyagi, he had earlier said.

Earlier, the police had conducted a flag march in Budhana and tightened security in the area. Additional police forces have been deployed in the town as a precautionary measure. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS