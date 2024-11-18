3-and-half-year-old boy goes missing in Bhiwandi; kidnapping case registered

Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) A three-and-half-year-old boy has been reported missing in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The child was last seen playing near his house in the Ramnagar locality of Bhiwandi on Sunday morning, an official said.

The parents carried out a frantic search and later approached the police to lodge a missing person's complaint, he said.

The official said a case under section 137 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered, and a search is underway for the missing child. PTI COR ARU