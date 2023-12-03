3 arrested, 1.8 kg of MDMA worth crores of rupees seized in drug bust in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 3 (PTI) In a major drug bust, Kerala police on Sunday arrested three persons from nearby North Paravoor and allegedly seized 1.810 kg of MDMA worth several crore rupees from them.

An officer of Ernakulam Rural police said that the drugs were seized from a rented accommodation and also the tyres of two cars of the accused.

The three arrested were allegedly part of a notorious drug trafficking gang, police said.

They buy MDMA in large quantities and sell them in packs of 20 and 50 grams, it said.

It said that the gang members went to Delhi by air and brought back the MDMA from there by road in secondhand cars purchased for the purpose.

"The cars have also been taken into custody," the officer said.

The gang had rented accommodation near North Paravoor under the pretext of shooting a short film, police said.

The police were monitoring their activities for some time as part of 'Operation Clean Ernakulam Rural', the officer said.

This is the second drug bust involving a commercial quantity of drugs under this operation, he said. PTI HMP HMP ANE