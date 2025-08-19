3 arrested for armed robbery in Gurugram loan office

Gurugram, Aug 19 (PTI) Police arrested three men for allegedly looting cash and jewellery at gunpoint from the Manappuram Gold Loan office here on Sheetla Mata Road, officials said.

Police said five men had entered the company's office at 5.30 pm on Saturday, posing as auditors and looting Rs 9.5 lakh in cash, besides jewellery.

One of them directed the staff to close the office. When the staff started going to the safe room to keep the cash and gold packets, three men went inside with them and assaulted them, said police.

Staff members Shri Krishna and Girendra Sindhu and security guard Pradyuman Patel were hit on the head with the butt of the gun.

The robbers looted 323 packets of gold jewellery out of 1,250 packets kept in the branch. This contained gold worth about Rs 9 crores and Rs 8.56 lakh in cash, police said.

During the investigation, police found that the branch guards and employees did not suspect the robber who claimed to be an auditor, as they were wearing the company's ID cards around their necks.

Police registered an FIR on the complaint of Jaideep Dangi, area manager of the company at Sector 5 police station, they added.

A team from the crime unit, Sector 10, arrested three accused from near Dhankot village on Tuesday. They were identified as Mohan (22), a resident of Siwanka village, Sunil alias Sunny (20), a resident of Dasna village in Sonipat district and Rahul alias Behra (21), a resident of Khurlat village in Karnal district.

Police said they confessed to committing the robbery at the Manappuram Gold Loan branch.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that six friends had come in a Bolero car, which broke down some distance away from the Manappuram Gold Loan branch, so one of them drove the car back. At the same time, five men went to commit the robbery in the Manappuram Gold Loan branch," said Gurugram Police spokesperson.

Some of them went inside the office while the rest stood outside to keep watch.

On checking the criminal records of the accused, it was found that cases of attempt to murder, Arms Act cases and assault were found against some of the men arrested on Tuesday.

"All three accused will be produced in a city court on Wednesday. Other accused involved in the robbery case will also be arrested soon and the stolen items will be recovered," the spokesperson said.