3 arrested for assaulting chicken patty vendors at Gita recital event in Kolkata get bail

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) Three men, who were arrested for allegedly assaulting two food vendors at a Gita recital event in the city, were released on bail by the Bankshall Court on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The court granted them bail on personal bonds of Rs 1,000 each.

Immediately after their release, the accused trio filed a complaint against the pattie vendors, claiming that chicken patties were being sold as vegetarian.

The three were arrested by Kolkata Police on Wednesday night following complaints filed by the victims at Maidan police station.

The victims, from Topsia in Kolkata and Arambagh in Hooghly district, had gone to sell chicken patties at the 'Paanch Lokkho Konthe Gita Paath' (Gita recitation by five lakh voices) event organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad on Brigade Parade Ground on December 7.

They alleged that a group of youths confronted them, questioned the sale of non-vegetarian food at the religious event, assaulted them, threw away their stock, and made them perform sit-ups while holding their ears.

"The vendors alleged in their complaint that a group of youths confronted them, questioned the sale of non-vegetarian food at the religious event and assaulted them," he added.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The arrests were made after police verified the footage. PTI SCH ACD MNB