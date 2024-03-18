3 arrested for assaulting shopkeeper over playing loud music in Bengaluru, BJP reacts

Bengaluru: Three people were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper over playing loud music during 'Azaan' (Islamic call to prayer) here, police said.

The suspects are all aged between 20 and 25 years, they said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka unit of the BJP slammed the Congress government in the state over the incident.

The assault allegedly took place over playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a shop in central Bengaluru area. However, the police said they did not find any substantial proof to support the accusation and the complaint did not mention it.

According to the FIR, the altercation broke out over loud music. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Siddannagalli in Cubbonpet area under the limits of Halasuru Gate police station.

In the purported CCTV footage, which has gone viral a group of youth is confronting the shopkeeper over playing loud music. It led to a heated argument between them with one of them grabbing the shopkeeper's collar. The victim tried to retaliate but they dragged the shopkeeper out of the shop and assaulted him.

According to police, the shopkeeper played a song on high volume during the time of Azaan, which apparently irked the youth belonging to the minority community. They went to question the shopkeeper, leading to an argument. One of the youths started attacking the shopkeeper, and a fight ensued between them.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and three men arrested.

The FIR has been registered under 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mukesh said, “Yesterday around 6.15 pm, I was playing a devotional song... three to four people came and threatened me that they will beat me up if I play loudly with speaker and all.. I asked them what was the problem? They said it’s our azaan time now and that such (Bhajans) should not played at this time.

“If you play like this, we will beat you. Later, one of them grabbed my collar and when I tried to resist, they thrashed me and threatened to stab me with a knife,” he added.

In his reaction, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra attacked the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the law and order situation in the state and urged police to arrest the culprits.

“Following incidents such as the chanting of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in Vidhan Soudha and a bomb explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe now a Hindu shopkeeper in Bengaluru was viciously assaulted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa. The appeasement policies of the @INCKarnataka administration is pushing Karnataka into a radical state with absolute breakdown of law and order, he alleged in a post on ‘X’.

Holding the Chief Minister and his government accountable for the attack on Hindus and Hindu establishments, he further said, “His appeasement politics has encouraged barbarians to go on a rampage in the state.”