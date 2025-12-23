3 arrested for bomb attack on transgender's house in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Tuesday in Chandauli district for their alleged involvement in a bomb attack on the house of a transgender person, police said.

The police have also recovered explosive devices and a Scorpio vehicle from their possession.

According to the police, the incident took place late on December 21 at the house of Khushboo, a transgender residing in Moharganj under the Balua police station area.

A wall of Khushboo's house was damaged in the blast.

Balua police station officer Atul Kumar said the victim has been identified as Khushboo (transgender), who filed a complaint against five named individuals regarding the incident.

He said that the investigation revealed that the plan for this attack was hatched during a liquor party.

According to him, the forensic team's investigation also confirmed that the attack was carried out with a bomb, after which the police started their search for the accused.

He said that on Tuesday, the police team surrounded and apprehended three accused near Tirgawan in the Balua police station area. The arrested accused include Manoj Kumar, Vishal alias Shalu, who is a history-sheeter, and Manish. According to him, all three are residents of Moharganj.

The police said that two other accused identified as Abhishek Singh and Vikas Singh are absconding.