3 arrested for burning down restaurant in Dehradun's Vikasnagar

Dehradun, Mar 17 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly setting a restaurant on fire in Vikasnagar here after being stopped by its owner from celebrating Holi, police on Monday said.

Sagar, 25, Dinesh Singh Bisht, 22, and Ankush Kataria, 23, all residents of Sahaspur in the district, were arrested late Sunday night near the RTO office in Dhalipur, they said.

The incident took place Friday at the restaurant 'Anand Vatika' on Holi, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.

When they were stopped from their revelry, the accused got angry and set the restaurant on fire, the SSP said.

Search for the remaining accused is on, he said.

In his complaint to the police, restaurant owner Rahul said that after the row broke out, he called the police which sent everyone away and locked the place.

About 20 minutes later, about 20-25 people from the same group returned to the restaurant and set it on fire.

The fire department tried to extinguish the fire, but the eatery was burned down all the same, helped by the thatching and strong winds, that spread the blaze.

Utensils, gas cylinders and an old motorcycle parked there were gutted.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against some named and other unknown persons under Sections 324 (2) 326/351 (3) of the BNS. PTI ALM ALM VN VN