3 arrested for duping drug smuggler's brother of Rs 45 lakh in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly cheating Rs 45 lakh from a drug smuggler's brother on the pretext of getting a clean chit in the smuggling case, police said.

An FIR was registered in this case at DLF phase three police station, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Sumit Yadav, a resident of the Nathupur village, a case under the NDPS Act was registered against his brother Amit on October 2, after which he was on the run. Amit's friend Prince allegedly took the complainant to meet his relative Nitin, a resident of the Kadarpur village. Nitin promised to get him a clean chit in the matter.

"Nitin demanded Rs 20 lakh from me for this work and I handed over the amount in cash to him near the backyard club. The next day my brother Amit called me over the phone and told me to give Rs 25 lakh to Mayank and Sonu. By mortgaging a plot, I gave Rs 25 lakh cash to them on November 23 near the Radisson Hotel in Delhi, but later police arrested Amit.

"When I asked them to return the money, all three accused clearly refused and then I moved to police," Sumit said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Nitin, Mayank and Sonu under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at DLF phase 3 police station on Wednesday, said police.

ASI Rajat, the investigating officer, said that they are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK