3 arrested for duping patients at Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Sept 25 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Monday at the state-run SSKM Hospital for allegedly duping patients who came to get treated there, police said.

Acting on complaints, the Kolkata Police's Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) raided the hospital in the morning and nabbed them, a police officer said.

"These touts were active at the SSKM Hospital for quite some time. They have duped several patients and their families in the name of getting them admission to the hospital. We had received several complaints regarding these three touts," he said.

The three accused are residents of the nearby Bhowanipore area, he added.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC, including cheating and criminal conspiracy, the officer said. PTI SCH SOM