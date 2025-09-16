3 arrested for extortion in Manipur's Imphal East

Imphal, Sep 16 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district for their alleged involvement in extorting local businesses, police said on Tuesday.

A member of the proscribed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, identified as Ningthoujam Yamba Singh (44), was nabbed from near his house at Keirao Bitra, they said.

Two of his associates were arrested later, they added.

A .32 pistol along with a loaded magazine was recovered from them, police said.

Meanwhile, five arms that were robbed from the police armoury were recovered from Kongba Maru Hill and its surrounding areas on Monday.

Among them were an INSAS rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, two .303 rifles and a single-barrel gun, police said. PTI CORR SOM