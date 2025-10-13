3 arrested for harassing interfaith couple in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly harassing a Hindu man and a Muslim woman while they were riding a bike, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on October 10 in Kotkadar village under the Nagina Dehat Police Station limits, Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said.

The three, identified as Aqib, Rafat, and Aavesh, allegedly stopped the bike, took out its keys, and subjected the couple to harassment, he said.

The incident was recorded on video and circulated on social media.

The three were arrested on Sunday and booked under BNS sections 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 66E of the IT Act.