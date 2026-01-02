3 arrested for murder of woman near Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (HP), Jan 2 (PTI) Police here on Friday said they have arrested a father-son duo and another person from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat for allegedly killing a woman near the Naina Devi temple in December.

The woman's body, with her hands and feet tied with a rope and a scarf around her neck as a noose, was found on the pavement near the temple on December 17.

According to police, the main accused in the case had brought the woman to the temple on the pretext of sightseeing, and then the trio allegedly killed her.

Police have not yet clarified the motive behind the killing.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal said that a special team scanned through the CCTV footage to identify the main accused, his father and his friend.

Two of the accused were arrested from Unnao and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and the third was nabbed from Gujarat's Surat. All three have been brought to the Kot police station here, the officer said. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD