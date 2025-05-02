3 arrested for stabbing man to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Three men who allegedly stabbed a man to death in the Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The accused, Ritik, 19, Rahul, 23, and Nikhil, 19, have a history of violent crimes, they said.

On Wednesday, Suraj, the victim, was brought to Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with stab wounds and was declared dead, police said.

On a tip-off, Ritik, Rahul, and Nikhil were identified as the assailants and apprehended near a local drain.

During interrogation, the three admitted to stabbing Suraj over a long-standing bad blood.

Suraj was on his way to a wedding when he was intercepted by the three and stabbed.

Ritik was found involved in two cases, Rahul in five, and Nikhil was apprehended as a juvenile in three cases, including robbery.