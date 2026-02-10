3 arrested for stealing electronic goods worth Rs 40L from under construction flats in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 10 (PTI) Police in Gurugram have arrested three men on charges of stealing electronic goods worth Rs 40 lakh from under construction flats in the Merchant Plaza Society in Sector 88, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Sane Alam (19), Sarik (19) and Tarachand (22), who were arrested on February 7, they said.

Police have recovered 37 AC units, three refrigerators, 13 LED TVs and a pickup vehicle used in the crime from the possession of the accused.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that Sane Alam and Sarik worked as scrap dealers in Gurugram while Tarachand worked as a goods transporter in a pickup vehicle.

"Along with their other associates, the accused stole electronic items from under construction flats in the society. They loaded the items in Tarachand's pickup truck and left them at Sarik's warehouse in Manesar. They were arrested while trying to sell the stolen goods," a spokesperson for Gurugram police said.