3 arrested for using forged Aadhaar card to enter Parliament complex

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Three labourers trying to enter the high-security Parliament complex by allegedly using "forged" Aadhaar cards were apprehended by the CISF personnel, official sources said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police has arrested the three persons identified as Kasim, Monis and Soyeb and has charged them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to forgery and cheating.

Sources told PTI said the trio were intercepted and detained by CISF personnel at the flap gate entry of the Parliament House on Tuesday when they had lined up for security and identity card checks.

The three were trying to gain entry into the Parliament complex by showing their Aadhaar cards. The CISF personnel found the cards to be doubtful and on further scrutiny found that those were forged, the sources said.

The CISF has recently taken over the entire security of the Parliament complex by replacing the CRPF and Delhi Police contingents.

Officials said the three persons were hired by a company called Dee Vee Projects Ltd for the construction of the MP's lounge inside the Parliament complex.

The three were handed over by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to the Delhi Police which filed an FIR and booked them under various sections of the IPC such as 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by personation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating). PTI NES NSD NSD