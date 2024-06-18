3 arrested from Haryana for duping Delhi doctor of Rs 2 lakh

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three cyber-criminals from Haryana for allegedly duping the chief medical officer of the city's Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital of Rs 2 lakh after promising high returns on share market investments, officials said on Tuesday.

Police identified them as Yajuvender Singh (38) of Gurugram and Hisar residents Gaurav Jain (36) and Amit Garg (38).

In his complaint filed at the north district cyber police station, the complainant said he came in touch with Yajuvender Singh through Telegram and WhatsApp for a share market course and paid Rs 12,500 as course fees and advisory services through a WhatsApp group, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The officer said the complainant was promised monthly returns of five to seven per cent.

The complainant fell for the trap and transferred Rs 2.02 lakh. Once the transfer was complete, the man blocked the complainant's number, following which police was informed, the DCP said.

He said police analysed call detail records of almost 100 mobile numbers and IMEIs and investigated the money trail.

"Police mounted continuous surveillance of suspected mobile numbers... zeroed in on the location of one of the accused in Gurugram. On June 13, a raid was conducted and Yajuvender Singh apprehended," the DCP said.

Police arrested Jain and Garg based on information revealed by Singh, he added.

Four laptops, mobile phones, wi-fi routers, chequebooks, passbooks, SIM cards, ledgers and registers have been seized, the DCP added.