3 arrested in Bahraich for impersonating UP CM's Gorakhpur office representatives

Bahraich, Dec 10 (PTI) Police have arrested three men for allegedly impersonating representatives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur camp office and attempting to intimidate officials, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

A case was filed on Sunday at the Risia police station alleging that a man identified as Rahul Maharaj alias Rahul Yadav alias Nanhe Yadav claimed to be an associate of Dwarka Tiwari from the chief minister’s camp office in the Gorakhnath temple, ASP (City) Ashok Singh told PTI.

According to the complaint, the accused used the false identity to extort money from people and called government officials to get work done, threatening serious consequences if they refused to comply.

The ASP said that during the investigation, it emerged that three men were operating together, using different mobile numbers to approach officials and others to defraud them.

They also printed fake visiting cards and identity documents bearing the Gorakhnath temple address to bolster their claims.

On Tuesday, police arrested Rahul Yadav, a resident of Dehwa village, along with his two associates – Nafis Khan and Mukhtar Ahmad, both residents of Shravasti district, the officer said.

A local court has sent the trio to jail, Singh said. PTI COR ABN ARI