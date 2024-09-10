3 arrested in connection with ragging in Himachal's Solan

Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) Three students of a private University located in the Kandaghat subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district were arrested on Tuesday in connection with alleged ragging of a first year MBA student, police said.

In his complaint, Rajat Kumar alleged that two students came to his hostel room number 216 on Saturday night and told him that seniors were calling him, and when he refused to go, they allegedly took him forcibly to room number 416.

The complainant alleged that as soon as he entered, the seniors locked the room and told him to drink liquor. When he refused, he was beaten up and the ragging went on till next morning, he alleged.

A case of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 115 (2), wrongful confinement under Section 127(2) and others of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3 of HP Educational Institution (Prohibition of Ragging) Act 2009 has been registered, and three students of the university have been arrested, said SP Solan Gaurav Singh.

The arrested students are Karan Dogra (19), a resident of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, Chirag Rana (19) from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Divyansh (19) from the state's Hamirpur, the police said and added that further investigation in the case is underway.

The three students have been expelled from the university, its authorities said.