3 arrested in west Delhi burglary case; stolen items recovered

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Delhi Police has cracked a burglary case with the arrest of three suspects and recovered the stolen items, including jewellery, electronic gadgets and important documents, officials said on Tuesday.

The burglary was reported from the Mundka area in west Delhi on March 16, and the stolen items included around 20 gold ornaments, 33 silver coins, one silver ring, two laptops, one mobile phone and important documents, they said.

Police scanned CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene, which showed a suspect carrying a backpack. Police tracked his movement to a motorcycle that picked him from near the Rohtak Road. The owner of the bike, Vinit, turned out to be the brother of one of the accused named Sumit.

"Further probe led to the arrest of Sumit (24), Gourav (22) and Girwar Singh (39), all residents of Bahadurgarh in Haryana. All three had previous criminal records. A hunt is on to arrest Vinit," a police officer said. PTI BM ARI