3 arrested, key man still at large in Gurugram municipal officer's murder

Gurugram, Aug 30 (PTI) Police have arrested three people in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a supervisor of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG) on Friday, an officer said.

The victim was identified as Naresh Kumar, working as a supervisor for the sanitation workers at MCG. He was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death on Wednesday by Ramveer and his associates on suspicion of having an affair with his wife, police said earlier.

Police on Friday said that Ramveer is still absconding. However, they arrested his associates -- Pankaj (19), Vikas (30) and Jitesh (19) from the Basai area.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Ramveer suspected that Kumar was having an affair with his wife. Following this, they kidnapped Kumar and beat him, police said.

"We are questioning the accused and are trying to nab Ramveer", Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of Gurugram police said. PTI COR HIG