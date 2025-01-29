3 arrested with animal parts in Assam's Nagaon

Guwahati, Jan 29 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with animal parts in Assam's Nagaon district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the Eastern Wildlife Division, Nagaon Territorial Forest Division and the police in the Kathiatoli area and the arrests were made, they said.

Tiger claws, tiger canines, tiger bones and an elephant tusk were recovered from them.

Those arrested were identified as Amar Hansey, Mahendra Borgrang and Probin Sangma, the official said.