3 arrested with drugs in Manipur's Thoubal

Imphal, Mar 14 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with over 100 kg of WY tablets in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Friday.

The seizure was made by a joint team of the state police and the Narcotics Control Bureau from near Lilong police station, they said.

Two of those arrested were from Assam, they added.

The accused were identified as Amaldas Xalxo of Assam's Golaghat, Mahedi Alom of Assam's Morigaon, and Mohammad Khurshid of Lilong Hangamthabi in Thoubal.

A truck and a four-wheeler were also seized in the operation, police said. PTI CORR SOM