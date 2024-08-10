3 arrested with heroin worth Rs 4.5 lakh

Itanagar, Aug 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh police arrested three persons from here after suspected heroin worth Rs 4.5 lakh was seized from their possession, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the three near Shiv Mandir here and seized 32.79 gm of heroin, the officer said on Friday.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed their involvement in drug peddling since last year. They allegedly used to procure drugs from Harmuti, Assam and sold them in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Capital Superintendent of Police, Rohit Rajbir Singh.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the youths, Singh added. PTI CORR RG