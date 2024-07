Guwahati, Jul 22 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with heroin worth over Rs 7.5 crore in Assam's Golaghat district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police patrol team intercepted a vehicle and found 711.93 gram of heroin hidden in its secret chambers, he posted on X.

The CM congratulated the police team for the successful operation. PTI DG DG SOM