3 arrested with over 100 kg ganja in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) Three people were arrested with 101 kg ganja in Bhubaneswar, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force intercepted a car on Khordha-Chandaka Road near Maa Lata Bhuasuni Temple in the Info Valley police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

The ganja was being smuggled to West Benegal from Kandhamal district, they added.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and an investigation is underway, police said. PTI AAM AAM SOM