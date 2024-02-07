3 associates of terrorists Landa, Rinda arrested: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Three associates of terrorists Lakhbir Singh Landa and Harwinder Singh Rinda have been arrested in Punjab, a top police officer said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police also recovered two pistols and 10 cartridges from their possession.

While Landa is based in Canada, Rinda is based in Pakistan.

Those arrested were identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikka and Kulwinder Singh alias Kala.

Yadav said acting on intelligence inputs, police teams from the AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Sandeep Goel tracked their location, and nabbed them near village Safipur in Amritsar.

He said both the accused persons have criminal history as Joban was wanted in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and IT Act offences and remained absconding for long.

Bikka was also wanted in two criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, he added.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers to disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony of the border state," said the DGP.

Sharing more details, AIG Goel said further investigations are on and more arrests are expected in coming days. PTI CHS KVK KVK