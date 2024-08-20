3 Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 20 (PTI) Three Bangladesh nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on the charge of illegally entering India, officials said on Tuesday.

Three persons from Meghalaya were also taken into custody for allegedly helping the Bangladeshis infiltrate.

Acting on information of a possible infiltration from the neighbouring country, BSF troopers launched an operation in Muktapur village and captured six people near the International Border.

During preliminary investigation, three of them identified themselves as immigrants from Bangladesh, the BSF said.

They, however, failed to show any valid travel document.

The remaining three were residents of Muktapur who were involved in providing logistical support to the infiltrators, the border guards said.

The six people were later handed over to the police.

"We have arrested the Bangladesh nationals as well as the three villagers in Muktapur,” a senior district police officer said. PTI JOP NN