3 Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested in West Bengal's Siliguri

Siliguri, Sept 3 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in northern West Bengal's Siliguri city for allegedly staying in India illegally, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the 41st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) nabbed Amal Roy, Gautam Roy and Pritam Roy, who had been living in Panitanki in the Kharibari police station area, they said.

Documents proving their Bangladeshi citizenship were recovered from their possession, they added.

Pritam came to India with a valid visa on April 1 last year, but overstayed and took up work as a mason, officials said.

Gautam entered India illegally on December 5 through Haldibari in Cooch Behar and had been working as an electrician in Panitanki. Amal crossed over through Changrabandha in February and was working at a tailoring shop, they said.

All three are cousins, officials said.