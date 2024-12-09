3 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Assam's Cachar

Silchar (Assam), Dec 9 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, have been apprehended from Cachar district of Assam, police said on Monday.

According to a senior official, the trio was nabbed by a patrol team in the Katigorah area when they were travelling in a car.

“They are the residents of Habiganj in Bangladesh, and have been identified as Jhuma Das, Karuna Rani Das and Rimon Baishnob. All of them entered India through the Katigorah border,” he said.

Two more persons of Katigorah were also arrested for their alleged role in bringing the foreign nationals into India illegally.

“Police interrogated the three and sent them to Silchar for further investigation,” the official added. PTI CORR TR RBT