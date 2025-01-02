3 Bangladeshi women arrested for illegal stay in Thane

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Police have arrested three Bangladeshi women staying illegally in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The city police on Tuesday conducted raid at a locality in Vartak Nagar and found the three women residing there in a room, he said.

The women, who worked as waiters in hotels, could not produce any valid documents for their entry into India and stay here, the official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

The police subsequently arrested the three Bangladeshi nationals, in the age group of 22 to 45 years, and booked them under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, he said. PTI COR GK