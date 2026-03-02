3 banks, 6 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails; checks on

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) At least three banks and six schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting authorities to dispatch multiple security teams to the premises and carry out intensive checks, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Among the banks that received the threats were the Axis Bank branch in Connaught Place, State Bank of India AIIMS Branch and the SBI in east Delhi's Shahdara, they said.

The six schools that received similar threat emails included Army Public School in Delhi Cantt, Salwan Public School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Mira Public School in Janakpuri, Ramjas Public School and Ramjas School in Rajendra Nagar.

According to the DFS, calls regarding bomb threats started coming in from 8.20 am, following emails received by the institutions.

"Teams from the local police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire department were immediately dispatched to the locations. Detailed anti-sabotage checks are underway," a senior police officer said.

At the school premises, students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and parents were informed and asked not to panic as security agencies began sanitising the campuses.

In a message to parents, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya said the school had received a security threat in the morning and that police teams were present on campus to undertake necessary security measures.

It added that all students had been evacuated safely.

The message further stated that classes for junior school students would resume once the premises were declared safe, while examinations for senior school students would recommence after clearance from security agencies.

Police said security personnel were conducting thorough inspections of classrooms, corridors, administrative blocks, parking areas and surrounding premises in all the affected schools and bank branches.

So far, nothing suspicious has been found at any of the locations, police said, adding that investigations were underway to trace the origin of the emails.

The incidents come amid heightened alertness across the city. PTI BM APL