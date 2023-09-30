3 bike-borne men killed while overtaking vehicle in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Three bike-borne men were killed while overtaking a vehicle here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred Dharwa village under Nandganj Police station area on Friday. The trio tried to overtake a pickup van and lost control after seeing a bus coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Station House Officer Pramod Kumar Singh said those killed have been identified as Rahul Bind(21), Govind (23) and Paras Bind (23).

The drivers of the pickup van and the bus abandoned the vehicles on the spot and fled. Police are probing the matter, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI COR CDN NB