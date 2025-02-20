3 bikers, including cop, killed in road accidents in Jammu, Udhampur

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Three persons, including a policeman, travelling on two motorcycles were killed in separate incidents in Jammu and Udhampur districts, officials said on Thursday.

Selection grade constable Manpreet Singh, who was in his early 30s, lost his life when an electric bus hit his motorcycle at Gadigarh in Jammu on Thursday, the officials said.

The bus driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, they said.

Late on Wednesday night, two youths named Sushant Sharma and Vijay Kumar were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Khoon in the Majalta area of Udhampur district, the officials said.

Sharma was driving the two-wheeler, they said, adding that a hunt is on to identify and arrest the erring driver.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Nachlana in Ramban district on Thursday afternoon.

Rescuers evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said. PTI TAS ARI