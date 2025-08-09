3 bills passed, 20 hours of deliberation in Delhi Monsoon Session

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly witnessed deliberations for nearly 20 hours and three bills getting passed, the Assembly Secretariat said in a statement on Saturday.

The five-day session concluded on Friday with the passing of the Delhi Education School Fee Regulation Bill and two GST Amendment Bills, it said.

It was the third assembly session called by the BJP government, which was formed six months ago.

In the session, members discussed various issues for 19 hours and 40 minutes, Speaker of the Assembly Vijender Gupta told reporters.

The session commenced on August 4 and was adjourned sine die on Friday after five sittings.

Gupta said 171 Special Mention notices were received under Rule 280, of which 62 matters were raised on the floor of the House. The issues raised have been referred to the departments concerned, with their replies sought within 30 days.

Two Calling Attention motions under Rule 54 were taken up during the session.

Another important business transacted by the House was the issue of "Phaansi Ghar" in the Assembly premises.

The speaker on August 5 informed the House under Rule 271 about the "phaansi ahar," which, he said, was inaugurated in 2022 without "historical evidence." A sum of Rs 1.04 crore was spent to convert a "tiffin room" of the historical Assembly building into the so-called "phaansi ghar," he told the House.

The name was later changed to "Tiffin Room," and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee of the House for examination and recommendation.

Four reports of CAG on Delhi government's Finance and Appropriation Accounts for 2023-24, State Finances, and Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers were tabled by the chief minister and then referred to the Public Accounts Committee after discussions. PTI VIT VN VN