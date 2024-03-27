3 BJP candidates file nomination for Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP's Topon Gogoi, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Ranjit Dutta filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday.
Gogoi filed nomination for the Jorhat constituency, Tasa for Kazirangna and Dutta from the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat.
Wednesday was the last date for filing of nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on April 19.
Altogether 24 candidates have so far filed their nominations in Assam which will witness three-phase polls for 14 constituencies on April 19, 26 and May 7.
The constituencies going to the polls in the first phase are Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Kaziranga.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Gogoi and Tasa during their nomination filing at Jorhat and Golaghat and exuded confidence that both the candidates will win their respective seats and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the nation for the third consecutive term.
He claimed that the massive support for Gogoi is reflective of the love and faith people have in the Prime Minister and ''I am sure that he will win by a margin of over three lakh votes." Gogoi's opponent in the constituency is Congress Deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi who filed his nomination on Tuesday.
In Kaziranga, Tasa's fight will be against former MLA and Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey who filed her nominations on Tuesday.
In Sonitpur, BJP MLA and former minister Ranjit Dutta also filed his nomination and was accompanied by state party president Bhabesh Kalita and AGP's Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya.
Dutta's main rival will be Congress candidate Prem Lal Ganju.
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rishiraj Kaundilya, Voters Party International's (VPI) Kameshwar Swargiary, Bodo Peoples' Front's (BPF) Raju Deuri, Bahujan Maha Party's Md Alam Ali, Gana Sangram Parishad's Rinku Roy and independent Mahendra Orang also filed their nominations for the Sonitpur constituency on Wednesday.
Altogether nine candidates have filed their papers in Sonitpur including independent Raju Bhandari.
In Dibrugarh, AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar filed his nomination for the seat from where Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP and Lurinjyot Gogoi of Assam Jatiya Parishad as the unified opposition candidate had filed their papers on Tuesday.
In Lakhimpur, Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika filed his nomination and he will battle it out with the sitting BJP MP Pradhan who filed his papers on Tuesday.
The scrutiny of nomination will be held on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.
In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state. PTI DG DG RG