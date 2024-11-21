3 BJP leaders taken over its Himachal unit to accumulate wealth: Congress

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) Three BJP leaders have taken over Himachal Pradesh BJP to accumulate wealth instead of serving the people, state ministers Anirudh Singh and Yadvinder Goma said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Launching a scathing attack against BJP leaders Harsh Mahajan, Sudhir Sharma and Rajender Rana, the Congress ministers claimed the spirit of those who managed the East India Company has penetrated them.

Mahajan, Sharma and Rana have all switched sides from the Congress to the BJP in recent times. While Mahajan was elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh in February this year, Sharma and Rana were among the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in favour of Mahajan before joining the BJP in March.

The Congress ministers also accused the three leaders of conspiring against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after he put an end to corruption in the state, much to the trio's distress.

The BJP has become a lie-spreading machine instead of doing politics in the interest of the people, they claimed. PTI BPL ARI