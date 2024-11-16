3 bodies found in Manipur's Jiribam brought to SMCH for postmortem

Guwahati: Three bodies found floating in River Jiri in Manipur's Jiribam district were brought to Assam's Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for postmortem, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The unidentified bodies of a woman and two children were brought to Silchar on Friday night and kept at the hospital's morgue for postmortem.

The bodies are suspected to be that of three of the six people who went missing from Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday.

An official said that it is yet to be confirmed that the bodies are that of the missing person.

Advertisment

He said that they are waiting for the postmortem to be conducted and have collected the photographs for identification.

Autopsies of bodies found in Imphal's Jiribam are done in SMCH due to a lack of infrastructural facilities in the town.

Following recent violence in Manipur's Jiribam district, bordering Assam's Cachar district, an alert has been sounded in the Cachar district, and round-the-clock patrolling has been initiated in the remote border areas.