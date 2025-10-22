3 booked for abetment of suicide in Muzaffarnagar usury case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Three usurers have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 27-year-old man in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli town, police said on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Prajapat, Roshan Sharma and his associates, Chetan and Pankaj, were booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including the one related to abetment of suicide.

The FIR was registered at Khatauli Police Station on the complaint of the deceased's father, Azim.

According to his complaint, Azim alleged that his son, Mubashir, was harassed and pressured by the accused to repay money he had taken on interest.

Mubashir had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Roshan Sharma and had already returned Rs 75,000, yet the accused allegedly continued to demand more money and harass him.

Unable to bear the pressure, Mubashir allegedly consumed poison at his residence in Khatauli.

He was rushed to Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur, where doctors declared him dead, according to police.

A local policeman said Roshan, Chetan, and Pankaj are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.