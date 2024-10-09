3 booked for assaulting couple after dispute in Thane

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a woman and her two relatives for allegedly assaulting a couple after a dispute over her minor son thrashing the couple's child in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on October 6 in Daighar area.

The accused woman's six-year-old son allegedly beat up and kicked the couple's son, aged 2, residing in their neighbourhood without any reason. A video of it has gone viral on social media.

When the toddler returned home and his mother noticed injuries on his body, she and her husband went to enquire about it with the parents of the boy who hit him.

The mother of the boy who hit the toddler got annoyed. She, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law later allegedly beat up the toddler's parents, the official from Daighar police station said.

Following a complaint by the victims, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR GK