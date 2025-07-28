3 booked for beating up langur in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro, Jul 28 (PTI) Three persons, including a home guard, were booked on Monday for allegedly beating up a langur with sticks in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, officials said.

The FIR was filed at the Harla police station, they said.

"We have also submitted video footage of the incident to the police and requested action if they find involvement of more persons,” Bokaro's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar told PTI.

The langur was allegedly beaten up with sticks by a group of people on Sunday.

The langur had spread terror in the Bokaro Steel City over the last 15 days, injuring at least 20 people, including school students.

Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi also took cognisance of the incident and urged the Forest Department to take action against the people involved in the crime.

"I told her that an FIR has already been lodged and the animal is undergoing treatment at Bokaro zoo. The animal's condition is stated to be better," the DFO said. PTI SAN SAN SOM