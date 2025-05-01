3 booked for disrupting wedding in Muzaffarnagar; ceremony held under police protection

Muzaffarnagar, May 1 (PTI) Three people have been booked for allegedly disrupting a wedding ceremony and assaulting the bride's family in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

The wedding was completed under police protection following the incident Wednesday in Nagla Bujurg village under Bhopa police station limits.

According to Circle Officer Ravishankar Mishra, the police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and ensured that the wedding of Vedpal Kashyap's daughter was resumed and completed peacefully under police protection.

Based on a complaint lodged by Vedpal, police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against three brothers -- Nasim, Rafiq, and Raees -- who are currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace them, officials said.

In his complaint, Vedpal alleged that some neighbours objected to the DJ music being played during the arrival of the groom's procession (baraat) and attacked his family. The accused also reportedly damaged the DJ equipment.

The police said they have tightened security in the village and deployed additional personnel to maintain law and order.