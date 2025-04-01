3 booked for duping job aspirants of Rs 56 lakh in Thane

Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating four job aspirants in Thane of Rs 56 lakh after promising them employment in the Indian Railways, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused provided forged railway documents to the victims, all residents of Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, to lure them.

Gaining their trust, the accused took hefty sums from the victims between September 2020 and July 2024, the official from Badlapur East police station said.

When the victims demanded updates on their job placements, the fraudsters failed to provide any satisfactory response. The documents provided to the victims were also later found to be fake, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against the three accused, hailing from Badlapur, Mumbai and Jharkhand, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and forgery, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK