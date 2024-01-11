3 booked for forging documents of shop sold to woman in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against the manager of a bank and two other persons for allegedly cheating a 37-year-old woman by forging documents of a shop sold to her in Navi Mumbai to take a loan, police said on Thursday.

In 2012, two of the accused sold the shop located in Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai to the woman, who is a resident of Antop Hill in neighbouring Mumbai.

In 2016, the accused allegedly submitted forged documents pertaining to the shop to a bank, securing a loan of Rs 16 lakh in the name of another person, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Kharghar police.

The documents were submitted without the victim's knowledge and signature and without proper verification of the property, the FIR said.

The victim alleged that the accused failed to repay the loan amount, following which the bank seized the shop, an official from Kharghar police station said.

Based on her complaint, the police on Tuesday registered the FIR against the three accused under various Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. PTI COR GK