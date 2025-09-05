3 booked in Ballia over 'obscene' Facebook posts against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh

Ballia (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) Three men were booked in separate cases for allegedly posting derogatory comments against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh on Facebook, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Mishra said the comments drew strong reactions from locals, leading to an FIR each lodged in Bansdih and Sahatwar police stations on Wednesday.

In Bansdih, police registered a case against Shivendra Satyarthi under section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 72A of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act based on a complaint filed by station house officer Rakesh Upadhyay.

Satyarthi allegedly used abusive language against Singh in a Facebook post, which, police said, could disturb public order.

Meanwhile, Sahatwar police booked Ajay Yadav and Satyadev Yadav under section 67 of the IT (Amendment) Act following a complaint by local BJP mandal president Mithilesh Tiwari.

The two men are accused of making "obscene" remarks about the MLA on the social media platform.

On Wednesday, a group of Samajwadi Party women workers staged a protest outside Ketakee Singh's Lucknow residence over her remarks against party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

She was taunted with allegations of missing fittings from the former chief minister's residence.

Ketakee Singh, who was in Ballia at the time, alleged that the protestors created a ruckus, attempted to enter her house and frightened her 15-year-old daughter, who was forced to skip school. PTI COR KIS VN VN