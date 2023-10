Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) Three people have been booked over the alleged issuance of a domicile certificate to a Rohingya woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

The trio are the woman, a facilitator and the official who issued the domicile certificate.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal said they are investigating the matter. PTI AB SMN SMN