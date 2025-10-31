Beed, Oct 31 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly withdrawing Rs 1.16 lakh allocated for a health facility in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the money had been credited to the bank account of Ishtal sub-health centre to strengthen its infrastructure.

Later, it was found that a health worker had withdrawn the funds without proper authorisation. Following an inquiry, the health department filed a police complaint.

The health worker, a medical officer and the manager of the bank branch, where the health facility has an account, have been booked for the alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.16 lakh, an official said.

The bank official claimed he is being unnecessarily targeted despite following due process.