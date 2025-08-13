3 bouncers of Gurugram club arrested for thrashing patrons

Gurugram, Aug 13 (PTI) Three bouncers of a local pub were arrested for allegedly thrashing and sending to the hospital three patrons in June, police on Wednesday said.

A man was arrested earlier in connection with the same brawl.

According to police, on June 12, they were informed about three men being admitted to the Narayana Hospital with injuries.

A fourth, part of the same group, in his complaint, alleged that they were beaten by the bouncers of Mirage Club in Sector 29.

The complainant said the group, four of whom he identified as Nand Kishore, Nitin Pandey, Surya Narayan Mandal, and Rohit, were leaving the club at around 2.20 am, when they were attacked by the bouncers with sticks and bottles and kicks.

Based on the complaint, the Sohna crime team on Tuesday arrested Anil, a native of Damdama village, and Ajay and Rohit, both from Lalakheri village of Gurugram.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they committed the crime because the victims misbehaved with them after consuming alcohol. We are questioning them," said a spokesperson of Gurugram police. PTI COR VN VN