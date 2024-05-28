3 boys drown in check dam in AP

Jagaram (Andhra Pradesh), May 28 (PTI) Three boys drowned while taking bath in a check dam here on Tuesday morning, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The mishap occurred at Jagaram Gadda in Vizianagaram district.

Vizianagaram sub-divisional police officer R Govind Rao said the teens had gone to swim in the check dam and there was no foul play over the incident.

"Early this morning they went to Jagaram and accidentally drowned in the water," Rao told PTI.

Advertisment

When one of them started drowning, two others jumped in to save him. But all of them drowned as they did not know how to swim.

The bodies of the teenagers were retrieved and shifted to Vizianagaram government hospital for post-mortem.

A case was registered. PTI STH ROH